49ers' C.J. Beathard: Completes less than half of passes in loss
Beathard completed 17 of 36 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 40 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles.
Beathard didn't get much help from the rest of his team's offense, as no other player broke 30 rushing yards or 40 receiving yards. The rookie third-rounder out of Iowa once again showed the ability to make plays with his legs after scoring a rushing touchdown last week, but his team has been outscored 73-20 in his two starts. Beathard shouldn't be on your radar outside of two-quarterback formats.
