49ers' C.J. Beathard: Could get another shot
Beathard may get another chance to start in December, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nick Mullens predictably has regressed since his 262-yard, three-score NFL debut Week 9 against Oakland, throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions the past two games (both losses to bad teams). Beathard has his own issues with turnovers, but he does have an advantage over Mullens in size, mobility and arm strength. Looking beyond this season, the 49ers still need to figure out if either player is good enough to serve as their long-term No. 2 quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo (knee).
