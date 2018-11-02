Coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't announced his plans at quarterback for the 49ers' Week 10 matchup with the Giants, but Beathard seems unlikely to receive the starting nod over Nick Mullens for that contest after the latter's stellar outing in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Listed as questionable heading into the Week 9 contest with wrist and thumb injuries that had made gripping the football in an issue, Beathard was cleared to suit up but was limited to backup duties. That paved the way for Mullens to pick up his first career start, and the 23-year-old aced the assignment while completing 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the rout. Considering that Beathard has been a turnover machine (seven interceptions, three lost fumbles) in his six appearances this season and owns a 1-9 career record as a starter, it makes sense for the 49ers to give Mullens an extended look even if Beathard's health isn't a concern moving forward. With San Francisco not playing until Monday night in Week 10, it may be several more days before Shanahan commits to a quarterback.