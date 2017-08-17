Play

Beathard will be the second-string quarterback in Saturday's preseason tilt against Denver, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Beathard had been operating as San Francisco's third-string quarterback, behind starter Brian Hoyer and fellow backup Matt Barkley. The movement up the depth chart may be temporary, but it's a positive sign for Beathard as he strives to make the final roster.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories