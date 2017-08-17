49ers' C.J. Beathard: Expected to be top backup Saturday
Beathard will be the second-string quarterback in Saturday's preseason tilt against Denver, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Beathard had been operating as San Francisco's third-string quarterback, behind starter Brian Hoyer and fellow backup Matt Barkley. The movement up the depth chart may be temporary, but it's a positive sign for Beathard as he strives to make the final roster.
