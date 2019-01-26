Beathard started five games for the 49ers this season, finishing with 1,252 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes.

Beathard took over for Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) starting in Week 4, and while he couldn't lead the 49ers to a victory in his five starts, he performed adequately from a statistical standpoint. Still, the 49ers' losing streak forced Kyle Shanahan's hand and he benched the 25-year-old in favor of practice-squad quarterback Nick Mullens. The latter possessed a stronger arm and was able to make some big plays for the team, leaving Beathard on the bench for the rest of the campaign. The initial assumption is that Garoppolo will be ready to go next season, so the 49ers will have to make a decision on who their backup quarterback will be. Beathard and Mullens figure to compete in camp, with the latter having the upper hand based on how the 2018 season concluded. It wouldn't be surprising to see San Francisco trade one of the two young signal callers, as both proved that they can play at the NFL level.