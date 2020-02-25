49ers' C.J. Beathard: Finishes third on depth chart
Beathard did not see the field while serving as the 49ers' third-string quarterback in 2019.
San Francisco -- in unorthodox fashion -- decided to keep three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster after the team was unable to trade backups Nick Mullens and Beathard during the preseason. This move showed the confidence the coaching staff has in the 26-year-old's abilities as a signal caller. Beathard's 57.3 completion percentage and 12:13 TD:INT ratio came in less-than-ideal conditions, but he has shown to have accuracy on shorter pass attempts with some athleticism as a runner when called upon. Both he and Mullens can be kept around on affordable contracts for 2020, so it will be interesting to see if the team decides to run with three quarterbacks again following a healthy season from starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
