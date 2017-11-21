The 49ers haven't decided on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but general manager John Lynch seemingly vouched his support for Beathard (thumb) on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "You watch the way C.J. Beathard played the other day, he looked like he could be the guy. That's a good issue," Lynch added.

Lynch also spoke well of Beathard's challenger for the starting role, Jimmy Garoppolo, stating that the newly acquired quarterback is "going to be our guy" rather than an asset the team would look to trade away in the offseason. With that in mind, it still seems likely that Garoppolo will unseat Beathard before the season is out, but Lynch said that he would leave the Week 12 starting decision up to head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is expected to reveal his choice Wednesday. Beathard's numbers while logging extended snaps over the last five games are unremarkable -- he's completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 1,229 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 115 yards and three scores on the ground -- but he saved his best performance Week 9 win over the Giants (19-for-25 for 288 yards and two touchdowns with one rushing touchdown). That may be enough for Beathard to garner one more start over Garoppolo coming out of the 49ers' bye week.