49ers' C.J. Beathard: Getting another start
Beathard (thumb) will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch spoke in support Beathard on Tuesday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday that the rookie will receive at least one more start. Beathard will face a Seahawks defense that actually looks a bit vulnerable sans Richard Sherman (Achilles) and Kam Chancellor (neck). Even so, the 49ers are still expected to take a look at Jimmy Garoppolo for at least one or two games before the end of the season.
