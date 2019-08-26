49ers' C.J. Beathard: Healthy scratch Saturday
Beathard was not used in Saturday's dress rehearsal preseason game against the Chiefs.
Beathard was not listed on the injury report, so Saturday's absence heavily signifies that Nick Mullens will be Jimmy Garoppolo's primary backup to begin the regular season. That said, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the 49ers will unconventionally keep all three of its signal callers this season, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports. The possibility remains that one of the NFL-capable backups is traded before the season (potentially to Indianapolis following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...