Beathard was not used in Saturday's dress rehearsal preseason game against the Chiefs.

Beathard was not listed on the injury report, so Saturday's absence heavily signifies that Nick Mullens will be Jimmy Garoppolo's primary backup to begin the regular season. That said, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the 49ers will unconventionally keep all three of its signal callers this season, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports. The possibility remains that one of the NFL-capable backups is traded before the season (potentially to Indianapolis following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement).