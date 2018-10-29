49ers' C.J. Beathard: Held to 190 yards in loss
Beathard completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 190 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals. He also carried five times for nine yards.
Beathard struggled to connect with his receivers at times as he completed just 50 percent of his pass attempts on the day. His lone touchdown came on a 55-yard catch and run by Marquise Goodwin, which accounted for a large chunk of his overall output. Beathard did avoid turning the ball over after doing so 10 times in his previous four games, but there are few other positives he can take away from this one. He'll look to step up his productivity Thursday against the Raiders.
