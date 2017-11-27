49ers' C.J. Beathard: Knocked out of game
Beathard completed 22 of 38 yards for 201 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle. He added 21 yards rushing on six carries.
The biggest sequence of the game for Beathard came in the closing moments of Sunday's action where Beathard was taken out after a tough hit. Trade-acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo promptly threw a touchdown in relief. The 49ers staff has been slow to go with Garoppolo since trading a second-round pick to New England and Beathard was coming off a three-touchdown game against the Giants, but this will be Garoppolo's team sooner or later. Depending on Beathard's health, the time frame might creep up.
