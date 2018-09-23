49ers' C.J. Beathard: Likely in line for starting assignment
Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Beathard as his potential starting quarterback moving forward in the wake of the potential season-ending knee injury suffered Sunday by Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Beathard appears likely to get the call in Week 4 versus the Chargers at a minimum, with the high likelihood he's needed for much longer than that if Garoppolo has suffered a torn ACL as currently feared. Beathard was serviceable after being thrown into the No. 1 job during his rookie 2017 campaign, compiling between 201 and 294 yards in five of six starts while generating a 4:6 TD:INT. The Iowa product also displayed impressive mobility, rushing for more than 20 yards in three of his starts. Beathard will have a solid group of weapons to work with if he does take the reins of the offense, with Marquise Goodwin, Matt Breida and George Kittle particularly offering game-breaking upside, and the likes of Pierre Garcon and Alfred Morris serving as steadying veteran assets. More definitive information on Garoppolo's status -- and by extension, Beathard's -- should be revealed at some point Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3