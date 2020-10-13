Beathard is expected to be the backup quarterback Sunday versus the Rams with Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) reclaiming starting duties, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Garoppolo was benched during this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, as he performed poorly and the game quickly got out of hand. Beathard entered in his place and completed nine of 18 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo is still dealing with an ankle injury, and that could've played a role in his disappointing outing, but coach Kyle Shanahan has no plans to bench him. Beathard has proven himself as the clear No. 2 quarterback ahead of Nick Mullens, so he'll be the next man up in case things go off the rails again Sunday.