Beathard is expected to remain the 49ers' backup quarterback in Week 10 against the Giants with Nick Mullens on track to earn another start, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

After Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, Beathard had started the 49ers' subsequent five contests, completing 60.4 percent of his passes while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt and throwing for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions and losing three fumbles. Though a wrist/thumb injury rather than those lackluster numbers resulted limited him to a backup role in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders, Beathard will lose out on the starting gig mostly as a result of Mullens' breakthrough performance. Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Week 9 win, showing incredible poise for a quarterback who had taken no prior NFL snaps. It appears the 49ers will give Mullens at least one more opportunity to prove his worth, though any major downturn in productivity could result in Beathard recapturing the top job.