Beathard is secure in his role as the No. 2 quarterback, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A third-round pick last year, Beathard completed just 54.9 percent of his passes while throwing more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (four), but he did lead the Niners to a Week 10 win over the Giants and partially atoned for the lack of passing production by taking 26 carries for 136 yards and three scores. There's no real competition for the backup job behind Jimmy Garoppolo.