Beathard completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 182 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a Week 16 win over the Cardinals.

Beathard was content to check down for much of the game and targeted his tight ends and backs on 17 of his attempts. Even so, he passed for three touchdowns of 21, nine and one yard -- two of which went to Kyle Juszczyk. Beathard played relatively mistake-free -- his only turnover came on a lost fumble -- and he is likely to draw another start in Week 17 against the Seahawks.