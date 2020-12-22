Beathard was named the starting quarterback for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Nick Mullens will require season-ending elbow surgery, opening the door for Beathard to make his 11th career start and his first of the season. Beathard entered the game in Mullens' place during last week's loss to the Cowboys, and he completed five of seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, a stat line that's slightly skewed by a 49-yard hail mary in the fourth quarter. Over 17 career games, Beathard sports a 1-9 record with a 57.8 completion percentage and 6.9 yards per target. He'll take the field without running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) or wideout Deebo Samuel (hamstring), but George Kittle (foot) has a chance to return this week, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.