49ers' C.J. Beathard: Nears 300 yards passing
Beathard completed 24 of 51 passes for 294 yards and one interception during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Cardinals. He added 16 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Beathard didn't have many quality weapons available at his disposal in the absence of Pierre Garcon (neck). His offensive line didn't do him any favors either, considering the rookie signal caller was sacked five times by game's end. With that said, Beathard fought his way through the end of the contest and finished the day with a career-high in passing yardage, thanks in part to running back Carlos Hyde, who mustered 84 receiving yards on a slew of dump offs. However, even if Beathard is able to hold on to the starting gig for another week, he won't be an appealing fantasy option despite a prime matchup against a Giants secondary that was just torched for 311 yards and four touchdowns by Jared Goff and the Rams.
More News
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Starting one more game•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Completes less than half of passes in loss•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Struggles in first start•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Named starting quarterback•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Wins backup job•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Expected to be top backup Saturday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...