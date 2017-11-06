Beathard completed 24 of 51 passes for 294 yards and one interception during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Cardinals. He added 16 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Beathard didn't have many quality weapons available at his disposal in the absence of Pierre Garcon (neck). His offensive line didn't do him any favors either, considering the rookie signal caller was sacked five times by game's end. With that said, Beathard fought his way through the end of the contest and finished the day with a career-high in passing yardage, thanks in part to running back Carlos Hyde, who mustered 84 receiving yards on a slew of dump offs. However, even if Beathard is able to hold on to the starting gig for another week, he won't be an appealing fantasy option despite a prime matchup against a Giants secondary that was just torched for 311 yards and four touchdowns by Jared Goff and the Rams.