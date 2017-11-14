49ers' C.J. Beathard: Nursing injury to right thumb
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Beathard, who injured his right thumb during Sunday's victory over the Giants, underwent further testing that did not reveal any fractures, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Beathard doesn't seem to be dealing with a significant injury and has over a week off to rest thanks to the 49ers' Week 11 bye. However, Shanahan was non-committal on naming his starting quarterback for the Week 12 game against the Seahawks, which suggests there's legitimate uncertainty surrounding Beathard's impending availability. If the rookie ultimately doesn't recover in time, Jimmy Garoppolo would likely take over under center.
More News
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Three total touchdowns versus Giants•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Starting Sunday•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Another start likely Sunday•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Nears 300 yards passing•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Starting one more game•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Completes less than half of passes in loss•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...