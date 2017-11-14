Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Beathard, who injured his right thumb during Sunday's victory over the Giants, underwent further testing that did not reveal any fractures, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Beathard doesn't seem to be dealing with a significant injury and has over a week off to rest thanks to the 49ers' Week 11 bye. However, Shanahan was non-committal on naming his starting quarterback for the Week 12 game against the Seahawks, which suggests there's legitimate uncertainty surrounding Beathard's impending availability. If the rookie ultimately doesn't recover in time, Jimmy Garoppolo would likely take over under center.