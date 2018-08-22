Beathard (foot) didn't practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Beathard sprained his foot during last week's preseason game against the Texans and hasn't practiced since, but it doesn't appear too serious. QB Jimmy Garoppolo is on track to play the first half of Saturday's exhibition contest against the Colts, but Beathard could be called upon if healthy. If Beathard can't go, expect Nick Mullens to log extra snaps.

