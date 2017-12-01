Beathard (knee/hip) was limited in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A mere spectator Wednesday, Beathard was present during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Beathard must participate both Thursday and Friday in order to serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup Sunday in Chicago. As a result, Friday's injury report will provide the final word on Beathard's Week 13 availability. In the event Beathard doesn't get the all-clear, the 49ers can elevate undrafted rookie Nick Mullens from the practice squad.