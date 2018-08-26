49ers' C.J. Beathard: Returns to action
Beathard (foot) completed seven of eight pass attempts for 78 yards in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Colts.
Beathard suffered a foot sprain in the 49ers' second preseason game, but his presence in Saturday's contest confirms his good health heading into the regular season. The 23-year-old is a lock to serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup this year. With the latter not expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale, Beathard could get some decent run in the club's final tune up against the Chargers.
