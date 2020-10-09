Beathard will serve as the 49ers' backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is slated to return from a two-game absence to reclaim starting duties Week 5, but Beathard showed enough in relief of a struggling Nick Mullens in the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Eagles to move up a rung on the depth chart. Making his second straight start, Mullens committed three turnovers against Philadelphia before being pulled in the fourth quarter in favor of Beathard, who proceeded to complete 14 of 19 attempts for 138 yards. Now that he's dropped behind Garoppolo and Beathard in the pecking order, Mullens will likely be inactive against the Dolphins.