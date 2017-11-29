49ers' C.J. Beathard: Should practice this week
Beathard (knee, hip) didn't practice Wednesday, but he's expected to take part Thursday and Friday as he prepares to serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup for Sunday's game in Chicago, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beathard is recovering from a knee contusion and a hip strain, both of which are considered minor injuries. It's unclear to what extent those ailments played a role in the decision to make Garoppolo the starter, but there's at least some chance the 49ers will evaluate their quarterback situation on a week-to-week basis the rest of the year. It thus won't come as any surprise if Beathard gets another opportunity, though he'll only be available in a backup capacity this weekend.
