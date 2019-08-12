49ers' C.J. Beathard: Solid line Saturday
Beathard completed 13 of 17 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.
Nick Mullens started this contest, which suggests that he has the early edge over Beathard for being Jimmy Garoppolo's backup this season. Both quarterbacks completed well over 50 percent of their passes and had a touchdown and pick a piece, so neither really separated themselves from the other Saturday. Expect this job battle to go on until the final stage of roster cuts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...