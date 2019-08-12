Beathard completed 13 of 17 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Nick Mullens started this contest, which suggests that he has the early edge over Beathard for being Jimmy Garoppolo's backup this season. Both quarterbacks completed well over 50 percent of their passes and had a touchdown and pick a piece, so neither really separated themselves from the other Saturday. Expect this job battle to go on until the final stage of roster cuts.