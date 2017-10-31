Beathard is expected to remain the starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Clearly, Beathard will be handing off the gig to the recently-acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in the near future, but the turnaround between Monday's trade and the 49ers' next matchup doesn't lend itself to a change. In three appearances (two starts) to date, Beathard has been underwhelming, to say the least, completing 58 of 110 passes for 647 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. With the prospect of his last significant playing time on the mind, though, he could take advantage of the Cardinals' 23rd-ranked pass defense.