Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that Beathard will start Sunday's contest against the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Beathard will fend off Jimmy Garoppolo for another week, but at some point the 49ers will see what they have with their new signal caller. In the meantime, though, Beathard will focus on a Giants defense that has conceded at least three touchdown passes in four of the last five games.