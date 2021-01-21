Beathard appeared in six games (two starts) with the 49ers in 2020, completing 66 of 104 pass attempts for 787 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also lost three fumbles and logged six carries for 28 yards.

Beathard played like an efficient game manager when called upon by the 49ers, and he led the team to a win over the Cardinals in Week 16 before closing out the year with a narrow 26-23 loss to the Seahawks in Week 17. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent, Beathard should have displayed enough competence during his San Francisco tenure to compete for a backup role elsewhere in the league.