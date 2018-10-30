Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Beathard (wrist) is struggling to hold a football, which is threatening his availability for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beathard emerged from Sunday's loss at Arizona with a wrist injury. A decision on Beathard likely will come down to the wire, per Shanahan, but the quarterback is missing back-to-back practices to kick off Week 9 prep, according to Inman. Nick Mullens is the next man up at quarterback in San Francisco.