Beathard acknowledged Wednesday that his right wrist and thumb "are kind of messed up," casting some doubt on his availability for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan hinted Tuesday that Beathard's two injuries have affected the quarterback's ability to grip the football, and it appears the second-year signal-caller hasn't demonstrated much progress a day later. The 49ers should provide an update on Beathard's condition as well as an official injury designation for Thursday's game after Wednesday's practice concludes, but it's looking more and more likely that the 23-year-old will be sidelined for Week 9. If that's the case, Nick Mullens would likely pick up the start in what would amount to his first meaningful NFL action while veteran Tom Savage would be on hand as the No. 2 quarterback.