49ers' C.J. Beathard: Status still murky for Week 9
Beathard acknowledged Wednesday that his right wrist and thumb "are kind of messed up," casting some doubt on his availability for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan hinted Tuesday that Beathard's two injuries have affected the quarterback's ability to grip the football, and it appears the second-year signal-caller hasn't demonstrated much progress a day later. The 49ers should provide an update on Beathard's condition as well as an official injury designation for Thursday's game after Wednesday's practice concludes, but it's looking more and more likely that the 23-year-old will be sidelined for Week 9. If that's the case, Nick Mullens would likely pick up the start in what would amount to his first meaningful NFL action while veteran Tom Savage would be on hand as the No. 2 quarterback.
More News
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Status for Week 9 in question•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Tending to wrist injury•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Held to 190 yards in loss•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Commits three turnovers versus Rams•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Mixed bag in loss to Arizona•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...