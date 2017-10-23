49ers' C.J. Beathard: Struggles in first start
Beathard completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 235 yards with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. He added 30 yards and a score on five carries in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.
A four-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter saved what would have been a fairly disappointing passing performance for the rookie at home against a less-than-intimidating passing defense. Beathard's offensive line did him no favors in his first NFL start, surrendering five sacks on the day. Most of the 23-year-old's completions were of the short and medium variety, but he did take a few shots downfield, notably connecting with Marquise Goodwin for 48 yards in the first quarter. While his skill set is better suited for ball control offenses, the 49ers' inconsistent defense could lead to fantasy usefulness for Beathard in deeper formats due to sheer passing volume. The rookie signal caller may be asked to do even more throwing against a high-octane Eagles club next Sunday.
More News
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...