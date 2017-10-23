Beathard completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 235 yards with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. He added 30 yards and a score on five carries in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

A four-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter saved what would have been a fairly disappointing passing performance for the rookie at home against a less-than-intimidating passing defense. Beathard's offensive line did him no favors in his first NFL start, surrendering five sacks on the day. Most of the 23-year-old's completions were of the short and medium variety, but he did take a few shots downfield, notably connecting with Marquise Goodwin for 48 yards in the first quarter. While his skill set is better suited for ball control offenses, the 49ers' inconsistent defense could lead to fantasy usefulness for Beathard in deeper formats due to sheer passing volume. The rookie signal caller may be asked to do even more throwing against a high-octane Eagles club next Sunday.