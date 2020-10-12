Beathard filled in for a struggling Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) in the second half of Sunday's 43-17 loss to Miami. He completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Beathard has had to relieve a different struggling quarterback ahead of him on the depth chart for the second consecutive week. Unlike last week's late comeback attempt against the Eagles, the backup had a more pedestrian outing when given a full half to operate. Garoppolo clearly did not look right early on, and his injured ankle may have had a big part in why he performed so poorly. It would be a surprising turn of events if an official change was made with both players being healthy, so we have to assume the job is still Garoppolo's after one ugly start.