Beathard entered Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles and completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 138 yards.
Sunday's starter (and primary backup) Nick Mullens struggled with turnovers in the second half and was benched for Beathard late in the fourth quarter. The third-string quarterback orchestrated two no-huddle drives that concluded with a Hail-Mary heave that would have clinched the victory had it not fallen incomplete. Beathard entered the contest with a 57 completion percentage and a 12:13 TD:INT ratio, but those stats came back in 2017-2018 when the 49ers had a far inferior offensive line and fewer playmakers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will have an important decision to make regarding who starts under center against the Dolphins on Sunday, and that's assuming Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) isn't ready to return from injury.