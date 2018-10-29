49ers' C.J. Beathard: Tending to wrist injury
Beathard (wrist) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
There was no word of an injury to Beathard in the aftermath of Sunday's 18-15 loss at Arizona, but he'll enter Week 9 prep with a wrist issue in tow. After tossing for at least 245 yards and two touchdowns in each of his three starts this season, he's been stymied by the Rams and Cardinals in the last two, totaling 360 yards while recording two TDs versus two interceptions. It's unclear if Beathard's status is in peril for Thursday's game against the Raiders, but Nick Mullens and Tom Savage are the other quarterbacks on the 49ers' 53-man roster.
