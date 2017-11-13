49ers' C.J. Beathard: Three total touchdowns versus Giants
Beathard completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Giants. He also carried five times for 15 yards and a touchdown in the 31-21 win.
Beathard an impressive 76 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 11.5 yards per attempt. He connected with Marquise Goodwin in an 83-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and hit Garrett Celek for a 47-yard score just before the half. Beathard posted a solid yardage total for the second straight week and has now scored rushing touchdowns in three of his last four starts. Despite his improvement of late, the rookie could very well lose the starting gig to the newly-acquired Jimmy Garoppolo after the team's upcoming bye week.
