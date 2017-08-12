49ers' C.J. Beathard: Throws for two scores Friday
Beathard completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns (no interceptions) in Friday's preseason win over Kansas City.
The rookie signal caller flashed the poise and accuracy that led to the 49ers' front office drafting the Iowa product above his projected rank. Preseason results should always be taken with a grain of salt, but Beathard's quick progression during training camp has landed him in competition with Matt Barkley for the backup job in San Francisco.
