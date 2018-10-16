49ers' C.J. Beathard: Throws two touchdowns in loss
Beathard completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 33-30 loss to the Packers.
Beathard enjoyed a great start at Lambeau Field, tossing two touchdowns from 30-plus yards. With Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) injured, Beathard figures to lead the 49ers for the remainder of this season, and has now thrown for two touchdowns in three straight games. While his five interceptions over that same span are cause for concern, Beathard has proven a decent fill-in option for San Francisco while its franchise signal-caller is sidelined.
More News
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Mixed bag in loss to Arizona•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Throws two touchdowns in loss•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Confirmed as starter•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Likely in line for starting assignment•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Gets starting nod for Thursday•
-
49ers' C.J. Beathard: Returns to action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6