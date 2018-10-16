Beathard completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Beathard enjoyed a great start at Lambeau Field, tossing two touchdowns from 30-plus yards. With Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) injured, Beathard figures to lead the 49ers for the remainder of this season, and has now thrown for two touchdowns in three straight games. While his five interceptions over that same span are cause for concern, Beathard has proven a decent fill-in option for San Francisco while its franchise signal-caller is sidelined.