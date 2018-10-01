49ers' C.J. Beathard: Throws two touchdowns in loss
Beathard completed 23 of 37 passing attempts for 298 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers. He added 19 yards on seven carries.
Although he can't count on 82-yard touchdowns to the tight end every week, Beathard was surprisingly solid in his first start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) and led a touchdown drive on San Francisco's second possession of the day. The 23-year-old will need to take better care of the ball going forward, however, as his career 6:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio leaves much to be desired. Still, this performance leaves plenty of room for optimism regarding the 49ers offense as a whole as they prepare to host Arizona in Week 5.
