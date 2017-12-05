Beathard will remain in a reserve role this Sunday against the Texans after head coach Kyle Shanahan named Jimmy Garoppolo the starting quarterback on Monday, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

Beathard's recent hip and knee ailments made it easier for the 49ers to give Garoppolo his highly anticipated first start Sunday, which resulted in San Francisco earning its second victory of the season. Although Beathard was available as a backup, Garoppolo's strong showing cemented his starting status for this weekend. Considering Garoppolo's pedigree, it'd be surprising if he didn't start each of San Francisco's four remaining games, likely leaving the rookie Beathard's fantasy value reliant on an injury to his teammate.