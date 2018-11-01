49ers' C.J. Beathard: Viewed as '50-50' for Thursday
Beathard (wrist/thumb), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders, is considered "truly 50-50" for the contest, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
As coach Kyle Shanahan noted earlier this week, the injuries to Beathard's throwing hand are still making it difficult for him to grip the football, a troubling development for a player that has already fumbled five times in six games. The 49ers will presumably wait and see if Beathard's condition has improved at all closer to game time before rendering a decision on his availability, but Nick Mullens -- who has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL -- will direct the offense if Beathard isn't deemed fit to play. An official call on Beathard's status will likely come around 6:50 p.m. EDT, when the 49ers will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.
