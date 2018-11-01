49ers' C.J. Beathard: Will be backup QB on Thursday
Beathard (wrist/thumb) is expected to serve as the backup quarterback to Nick Mullens on Thursday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Beathard will take a brief step down on the 49ers depth chart due to his inability to grip a football at the moment. While he won't start the game under center, he'll be the only other QB on the 46-man gameday roster after the 49ers released Tom Savage on Thursday afternoon, meaning Beathard could still make an appearance.
