49ers' C.J. Goodwin: Claimed by 49ers
Goodwin was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Just a day after being waived by the Giants, Goodwin has a new home in the bay area. He will attempt to latch on to the 53-man roster as a reserve corner and special teams contributor.
