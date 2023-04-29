The 49ers selected Latu in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

Latu becomes the ninth tight end selected in the first two days of this year's draft. The Alabama product is a solid receiver that recorded 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter. He brings physicality to the position as well, as he's a converted linebacker. Latu disappointed with his athletic testing at Alabama's Pro Day (4.78 40 at 246 pounds), which is a concern for his transition to the next level. There's also the issue of George Kittle having an unquestioned grip on the No. 1 job. If nothing else, Latu will challenge Charlie Woerner for snaps when San Francisco goes with two-tight end sets.