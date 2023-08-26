Latu will require surgery to repair a meniscus injury sustained in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Latu figures to take at least four weeks to recover following successful meniscus surgery, likely meaning he will not be available until early October. The 49ers will now have the option to immediately place him on IR, which would sideline him for the entirety of the 2023 campaign, or the team can retain him on the initial 53-man roster and then place him on IR, which would allow him to return this coming season. The rookie third-round pick figured to compete for a primary reserve role behind George Kittle heading into the regular season, though this injury could significantly impact Latu's outlook even if he manages to return at some point in 2023.