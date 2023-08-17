Latu may not immediately back up George Kittle (groin) to begin the season after being just the third tight end to enter San Francisco's first preseason game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan started both of his stalwart backups -- Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner -- in place of Kittle this past weekend, opting to bring Latu in with the rest of the reserves. The third-round pick out of Alabama wound up logging the most snaps of any tight end in the contest (45 percent), but also coughed up a drive-killing fumble on his lone reception. Latu will have to improve on a rocky exhibition debut in order to earn playing time this year.