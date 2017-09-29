49ers' Carlos Hyde: Considered game-time call

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Hyde (hip) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, Hyde was a limited participant for a third straight day at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. The 26-year-old back managed to play through the hip injury in last Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams, taking 25 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns while adding three catches for 10 yards on four targets. While Hyde seems to be on the right side of questionable, Shanahan's comments make it imperative for owners to check back in prior to Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff. Undrafted rookie Matt Breida would figure to pick up most of the slack if Hyde were unable to play.