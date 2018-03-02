49ers' Carlos Hyde: Could re-sign with Niners

Hyde is in contract discussions with the 49ers, but general manager John Lynch said nothing is imminent, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hyde finally stayed healthy for all 16 games last season and established a new career-high mark of 1,290 scrimmage yards, but he averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and a miserable 4.0 yards per target, while undrafted rookie Matt Breida managed 4.4 per carry and 5.0 per target. With Hyde a holdover from the previous regime and 2017 fourth-round pick Joe Williams (ankle) believed to be healthy, the Niners are unlikely to break the bank to retain their veteran starter. Hyde might consider taking a slight hometown discount, as he hinted at a desire to stay in San Francisco in December when he said the team should be in contention for a Super Bowl in 2018.