49ers' Carlos Hyde: Doesn't take first snap Monday
Hyde (knee) yielded the first snap of Monday's practice to Tim Hightower, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
After the coaching staff was replaced yet again in the offseason, questions abound about Hyde's ability to meld into head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Hyde's recovery from a torn MCL hasn't helped his cause, but he reported to training camp in "tremendous" shape, according to general manager John Lynch, washing away some of the murkiness about the situation. Monday's development places the battle between Hyde and Hightower front and center in San Francisco, especially after Hyde fumbled on a pitch during the second play of practice. As a result, the situation bears watching as training camp and the preseason slate unfold.
