49ers' Carlos Hyde: Exceeds 100 scrimmage yards
Hyde gained 98 yards on 17 carries and caught two passes for an additional six yards during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.
Hyde averaged 5.8 yards per carry in this one en route to his best rushing performance since the second week of the season. He tied for third on the team in targets after wreaking havoc in the passing game last week, but he was only able to make a modest contribution in that department. While he's scored just four times this season, Hyde has topped 75 scrimmage yards in eight of 10 games and has seen increased involvement through the air. The potential switch to Jimmy Garoppolo under center following the team's upcoming bye can only help the tailback, who could see less attention in opposing gameplans if the team establishes some sort of consistent passing attack.
