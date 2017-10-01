Play

49ers' Carlos Hyde: Expected to play

Hyde (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals in Arizona, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Hyde was likely to play but that he'd test out the hip in warm-ups. This is a late game, so you might want to have a Plan B ready just in case, but Hyde looks like he's going to suit up.

